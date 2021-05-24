Outrage grows over the death of Ronald Greene

Last week, the Associated Press published body camera footage from 2019 of the death of Ronald Greene in police custody. after failing to pull over for an "unspecified traffic violation." Police initially told Greene's family that he died on impact after crashing into a tree, which clearly did not happen, leading the AP to call the police response the “strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up.” Retired NYPD Detective Marq Claxton joined Joy to discuss.