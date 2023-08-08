‘This is not a partisan issue’: Activist on Ohioans uniting against GOP to preserve abortion access

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ohioans vote on Tuesday on Issue 1, a referendum that proposes an increase of the minimum threshold needed to pass amendments to the state constitution. This vote is three months before Ohio voters will vote on a constitutional amendment preserving abortion access. Many call this referendum an attempt by Ohio Republicans to stymie the abortion access vote. Katie Paris, founder of Red, Wine and Blue, an advocacy group that opposes Issue 1, joins Joy Reid.Aug. 8, 2023

