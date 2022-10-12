IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat

10:13

Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate for Ohio, Rep. Tim Ryan, calls out GOP opponent J.D. Vance as an “absolute fraud.” “He's wearing a tinfoil hat,” Rep. Ryan tells Joy Reid, adding, “He's extreme on every issue."Oct. 12, 2022

