The Reidout

Environmental expert on Ohio train derailment: We continue to create sacrifice zones across America

11:59

The Ohio train derailment has caused an environmental crisis, environmentalist Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali explains. "We continue to create these sacrifice zones across our country,” he tells Joy Reid regarding how train tracks usually run through disadvantaged communities, and the frequency of such accidents.Feb. 14, 2023

