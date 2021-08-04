Ohio special election pitting Turner vs. Brown a showdown between progressive and establishment Dems
The special election in Ohio featuring candidates Nina Turner and Shontel Brown has become a reportedly "acrimonious and bitter" battle between the progressive and establishment wings of the Democratic party, as these factions go all out to support their preferred candidate. Journalists Eugene Robinson and Jeremy W. Peters join The ReidOut with their analysis.Aug. 4, 2021