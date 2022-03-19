"We need to stop Putin now, because later it will be hell”: Mariupol, Ukraine City Council Member
As Odessa prepares to defend itself against the Russian assault in Ukraine, Mariupol City Council Member Maksym Borodin tells The ReidOut, "We need to stop Putin now, because later it will be hell.”March 19, 2022
