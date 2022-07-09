IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54
  • UP NEXT

    What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

  • Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Anne Applebaum: ‘The people who are fighting populism are getting better at doing it’

    07:37

  • U.K. shows U.S. how to dump a lying, toxic politician (peacefully)

    08:04

  • 1/6 panel enters crucial phase of investigation

    03:36

  • ‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

    08:01

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

  • Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

    08:51

  • Jan. 6 committee faces a high stakes moment with Cipollone testimony

    08:29

  • January 6 committee to investigate Trump's possible ties to militia groups

    09:17

  • Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview

    08:18

  • Former January 6 Committee counsel shares insights on upcoming witnesses

    06:35

  • Pat Cipollone to testify before 1/6 committee

    03:20

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

  • Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

    06:54

The Reidout

Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

10:54

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes may become “plead out” and become a Jan. 6 probe cooperating witness legal expert Glenn Kirschner says. Kirschner and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes also join Joy Reid to discuss the January 6th committee finally hearing from the man who had a front-row seat to Donald Trump's effort to steal the election--Pat Cipollone, former White House Counsel.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54
  • UP NEXT

    What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

  • Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All