Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election
08:06
Share this -
copied
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is facing up to twenty years in prison and is charged with seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and more. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the history of the Oath Keepers and what drives these and similar right-wing extremists.Jan. 15, 2022
Now Playing
Joy Reid: Oath Keepers went from anti-government to pro-government with Trump’s election
08:06
UP NEXT
Rep. Raskin: Leader McCarthy is hiding under his bed refusing to talk Jan. 6
10:33
Donald Trump continuing to inspire GOP cult of personality critiqued by Joy Reid
03:05
Voting rights expert: GOP plotting next coup as Sinema, Manchin say they won’t stop it
08:27
Malcolm Nance: On Jan. 6 you saw the command cell of the Oath Keepers
08:23
McConnell makes racist argument to defend blocking voting rights Elie Mystal says