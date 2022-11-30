IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:07

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

    07:43
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    How seditious conspiracy verdict gives DOJ ‘stronger hand’ for future cases

    07:07

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    03:00

  • Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:54

  • Kellyanne Conway sits for deposition with Jan. 6 committee

    01:59

  • Fmr. Impeachment Manager Rep. Diana DeGette weighs in on the final weeks of the Jan. 6 committee 

    05:43

  • NYT: Fmr. VP Pence considers speaking with DOJ about Jan. 6 Attack

    09:39

  • Trump braces: Tax returns going to Congress as Pence mulls DOJ interview

    09:56

  • 1/6 Cmte. has already written 8 chapters of final report says Hugo Lowell

    10:51

  • Trump’s legal issues mount

    08:21

  • Schiff: McCarthy’s speakership will be about satisfying the ‘QAnon caucus’

    07:16

  • Trump’s 2024 bid swayed Garland—but not in the way the ex-president hoped

    05:16

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Speaker

    03:38

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:53

  • Trump's legal hellscape: DOJ vet on busting Jan. 6 subpoena delay tactic

    04:00

  • Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

    04:16

  • Frank Figliuzzi: Trump ‘thumbing his nose at the rule of law’ with suit to delay Jan. 6 subpoena

    05:01

  • Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid testifying

    00:45

The Reidout

Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

11:00

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes being found guilty of seditious conspiracy in the biggest verdict yet linked to the January 6th plot to overturn the election is discussed by Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin on The ReidOut with Joy Reid.Nov. 30, 2022

  • Oath Keepers leader guilty of seditious conspiracy

    04:07

  • Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

    07:43
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00
  • UP NEXT

    How seditious conspiracy verdict gives DOJ ‘stronger hand’ for future cases

    07:07

  • Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes found guilty of seditious conspiracy

    03:00

  • Tony Ornato expected to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    01:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All