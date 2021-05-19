‘We’re thrilled’: Grace Meng on the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

‘We’re thrilled’: Grace Meng on the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act06:02
The House today passed a Senate bill to address the rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic. New York Congresswoman Grace Meng, who introduced the legislation in the House, tells Joy, “most hate crimes and hate incidents are not being reported to the federal government at all and so we want to make sure, as with any health crisis… that we are having a more accurate and complete set of data to figure out how we can better target and address this problem.”