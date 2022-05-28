IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid slams Cruz NRA speech: Do Texans want to send their kids to schools that look like prison?

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘For 1 hour and 20 minutes he was inside that school alive’: Yasmin Vossoughian reports from Uvalde

    10:36

  • David Hogg: We must do something to save our kids so we're calling for June 11 march

    07:10

  • Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun

    11:59

  • Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform

    05:55

  • ‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

    10:59

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?

    08:05

  • Rep. Castro slams gun reform blocking policy makers in wake of Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    11:52

  • Voting rights activist: We have to take over Georgia state politics from the top of the ticket down

    07:57

  • Stacey Abrams pledges to ‘lift Georgia up to the greatness we deserve’ if elected governor

    12:00

  • ‘That racist young man took my mother away’: Families of Buffalo victims hold press conference

    07:54

  • ‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP

    11:34

  • Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, on his plan to win

    06:43

  • Yamiche Alcindor: "Democratic voters don't feel their lawmakers are as aggressive as Republicans”

    10:46

  • Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor

    07:19

  • Election deniers win in Tuesday’s primaries, but Trumpism falters

    11:17

  • ‘This may be savvy way to investigate Jan. 6’: Legal expert on surprising DOJ move

    09:10

  • ‘My mother was an angel… She didn’t deserve that’: Son of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitfield

    09:12

  • Joy Reid on "great replacement theory" referenced in Buffalo mass shooter’s apparent manifesto

    06:51

  • Governor of New York Kathy Hochul on Buffalo shooter targeting the Black community

    12:19

The Reidout

Joy Reid slams Cruz NRA speech: Do Texans want to send their kids to schools that look like prison?

05:48

As the people of Uvalde continue to mourn the deaths of the 19 children and two teachers who perished in a mass shooting there mere days ago, the National Rifle Association is holding an apparent praise and worship session for the AR-15 and other weapons of death in the face of local and national outrage. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.May 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid slams Cruz NRA speech: Do Texans want to send their kids to schools that look like prison?

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘For 1 hour and 20 minutes he was inside that school alive’: Yasmin Vossoughian reports from Uvalde

    10:36

  • David Hogg: We must do something to save our kids so we're calling for June 11 march

    07:10

  • Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun

    11:59

  • Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform

    05:55

  • ‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

    10:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All