David Hogg: We must do something to save our kids so we're calling for June 11 march

The National Rifle Association will hold its annual convention in Houston, Texas this weekend, despite the brutal massacre that occurred in this same state just three days ago. Several prominent Republicans are scheduled to attend. David Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives, and a survivor of the 2018 shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, joins Joy Reid on this, and the second March For Our Lives happening on June 11th.May 27, 2022