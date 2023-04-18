‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The NRA is gathering to celebrate gun culture as more children were killed in mass shootings this weekend. "Instead of being under two percent of all weapons sold, the AR-15 is now 25% of all weapons sold,” Fred Guttenberg, gun safety advocate and father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, tells Joy Reid. “Understanding gun violence--it's easy. It's in the numbers. We were conned."April 18, 2023

