‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold

- Now Playing
‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold11:39
- UP NEXT
Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell07:39
Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform06:40
Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more07:23
Bill Clinton: 'We need to start talking across this divide'05:41
Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"07:08
Ohio AG: No state charges brought against officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker04:03
Louisville residents hold rally after park shooting kills 2 people01:51
Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured06:39
Tim Scott pledges to sign 'most conservative, pro-life' legislation if elected president04:14
Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting06:07
NRA boos Mike Pence; Timid non-Trump GOP candidates literally phone it in02:16
Trump, Pence among speakers at annual NRA convention02:46
ProPublica: Clarence Thomas secretly sold properties to GOP donor Harlan Crow07:35
TN State Rep. Justin Pearson is sworn back in after expulsion02:53
Senator predicts more action at federal, state level on gun violence11:33
Second Democratic representative reinstated to the Tennessee state legislature02:27
Rep. Justin Jones: TN GOP’s abuse of power has backfired09:25
Lawrence: Tennessee Three invoke MLK at the place where he was assassinated07:31
Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Pearson: We will hold legislature accountable for ending gun violence11:51
- Now Playing
‘Understanding gun violence is in the numbers’: Parkland father on AR-15 being 25% of weapons sold11:39
- UP NEXT
Ralph Yarl: Charges filed in shooting of teen who rang wrong doorbell07:39
Rep. Justin Pearson discusses his reinstatement and what’s next for gun reform06:40
Digging into how elected officials are handling the debt ceiling and more07:23
Bill Clinton: 'We need to start talking across this divide'05:41
Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"07:08
Play All