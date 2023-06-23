No Labels 'trying to get in place in case we need to' run presidential candidate: National co-chair

No Labels, a self-described "centrist" organization, was founded in 2010 to fight rising political polarization. They are now looking to potentially mount a third-party presidential bid in 2024, claiming that polls show the public is ready for a middle-of-the-road political alternative to the two major parties. What would a No Labels presidential candidate mean during this contentious presidential election, particularly for the Democratic nominee? The national co-chair of No Labels, Reverend Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., joins Joy Reid to discuss.June 23, 2023