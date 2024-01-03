IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Message to Nikki Haley: ‘Civil War was about states’ rights to permit human slavery’

10:07

Nikki Haley has backpedaled on the Civil War and slavery question, and has vowed to pardon Donald Trump if necessary, if she is elected president. Joy Reid and her expert guests discuss the latest political news.Jan. 3, 2024

