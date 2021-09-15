IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Reidout

Joy Reid on Nicki Minaj’s viral ‘vaccine deliberation’ tweets and those politicizing them

04:24

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj tweeting about a friend of a cousin in Trinidad who allegedly had a negative reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine was essentially the star making public her own vaccine deliberation--a better way to describe vaccine hesitancy, experts say--which is different from refusal. Joy Reid explains how the tweets of this major celebrity have been used by certain right wing figures to further politicize the pandemic, while what America really needs is more open, honest conversation.Sept. 15, 2021

