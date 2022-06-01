‘Where are the letters of resignation?’: Sandy Hook first responder asks of Uvalde law enforcement

The New York Times put together an interactive timeline of what happened a few days ago at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It lays out in black and white what happened in the 78 minutes between 11:33 am, when the killer entered the school, and 12:51 pm when the school was secured. Joy Reid and her guests question why it took 78 minutes to clear the scene of this mass shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. June 1, 2022