IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Where are the letters of resignation?’: Sandy Hook first responder asks of Uvalde law enforcement

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Korean megastars BTS's White House visit for Asian inclusion can inspire activism Joy Reid hopes

    02:20

  • Students should walk out of schools this fall until parents, leaders ‘do something’ Tim Wise says

    10:52

  • Joy Reid: American leaders used to prize the wellbeing of children. Now it’s up to us

    02:12

  • Joy Reid slams Cruz NRA speech: Do Texans want to send their kids to schools that look like prisons?

    05:48

  • ‘For 1 hour and 20 minutes he was inside that school alive’: Yasmin Vossoughian reports from Uvalde

    10:36

  • David Hogg: We must do something to save our kids so we're calling for June 11 march

    07:10

  • Joy Reid: Republicans are tying themselves in pretzels to point fingers at every thing but the gun

    11:59

  • Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform

    05:55

  • ‘You are as low of a human being as can be’: Parkland father to Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott

    10:59

  • Sandy Hook Promise CEO: How many kids must die for politicians to care about them over their careers?

    08:05

  • Rep. Castro slams gun reform blocking policy makers in wake of Uvalde, Texas school shooting

    11:52

  • Voting rights activist: We have to take over Georgia state politics from the top of the ticket down

    07:57

  • Stacey Abrams pledges to ‘lift Georgia up to the greatness we deserve’ if elected governor

    12:00

  • ‘That racist young man took my mother away’: Families of Buffalo victims hold press conference

    07:54

  • ‘This is a party and a group of people that believe in nothing’: Former Republican on GOP

    11:34

  • Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, on his plan to win

    06:43

  • Yamiche Alcindor: "Democratic voters don't feel their lawmakers are as aggressive as Republicans”

    10:46

  • Vice News journalist uncovers new information on officers who killed Breonna Taylor

    07:19

  • Election deniers win in Tuesday’s primaries, but Trumpism falters

    11:17

The Reidout

‘Where are the letters of resignation?’: Sandy Hook first responder asks of Uvalde law enforcement

04:55

The New York Times put together an interactive timeline of what happened a few days ago at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. It lays out in black and white what happened in the 78 minutes between 11:33 am, when the killer entered the school, and 12:51 pm when the school was secured. Joy Reid and her guests question why it took 78 minutes to clear the scene of this mass shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead. June 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘Where are the letters of resignation?’: Sandy Hook first responder asks of Uvalde law enforcement

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Korean megastars BTS's White House visit for Asian inclusion can inspire activism Joy Reid hopes

    02:20

  • Students should walk out of schools this fall until parents, leaders ‘do something’ Tim Wise says

    10:52

  • Joy Reid: American leaders used to prize the wellbeing of children. Now it’s up to us

    02:12

  • Joy Reid slams Cruz NRA speech: Do Texans want to send their kids to schools that look like prisons?

    05:48

  • ‘For 1 hour and 20 minutes he was inside that school alive’: Yasmin Vossoughian reports from Uvalde

    10:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All