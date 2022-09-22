‘Trump family was running fraud business with a real estate sideline’ legal expert alleges

New York Attorney General Letitia James has laid out a massive fraud case against Donald Trump and three of his adult children, accusing them of years of tax cheating and fraud. The lawsuit makes it clear that the family's claims of tremendous wealth were always a myth, which Trump himself destroyed by entering the world's biggest fishbowl, by becoming president of the United States. Joy Reid and her panel bring their expert analysis of these developments.Sept. 22, 2022