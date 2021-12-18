Actress who played Maria on Sesame Street ‘just can’t understand’ conservative backlash to first Asian-American muppet
A new HBO documentary, ‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,’ shares the origins of this American treasure and how such a talented ensemble came together to create a brand new concept in learning that still holds true today. Sonia Manzano, the actress who played ‘Maria’ on ‘Sesame Street’ for more than 40 years, and the director of the documentary, Marilyn Agrelo, join The ReidOut with Joy Reid.Dec. 18, 2021
Actress who played Maria on Sesame Street ‘just can’t understand’ conservative backlash to first Asian-American muppet
