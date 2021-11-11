MSNBC’s ‘In the Dark of the Valley’ documents parents finding cancer cases near nuclear lab

In 2013, Melissa Bumstead's four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia. While at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, she noticed there were many other families that had children with cancer who lived extremely close to her in California's San Fernando valley. A new MSNBC Films documentary, ‘In the Dark of the Valley,’ details Bumstead's journey of learning that those families all live directly downhill from a nuclear research lab. Melissa Bumstead joins Joy Reid to share her experiences. You can watch ‘In the Dark of the Valley’ this Sunday night at 10 pm ET, on MSNBC.Nov. 11, 2021