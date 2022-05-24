Voting rights activist: We have to take over Georgia state politics from the top of the ticket down

The Georgia primary is a test for the state's Democrats, some of whom are finding themselves in new, competitive districts. Plus, the results of Tuesday's Georgia primary elections will run headlong into the state's restrictive voting laws in November. U.S. Representative Nikema Williams and LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, join Joy Reid on these important issues. May 24, 2022