Voting rights activist: We have to take over Georgia state politics from the top of the ticket down

- UP NEXT
Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process03:20
How Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Beatty reacts to Secretary Miguel Cardona’s statements on the Biden administration student loan debt relief plan.04:14
When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?09:25
Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’10:19
GOP voters angry about abortion in jeopardy08:23
'Unequal' looks at moments of injustice in U.S. history04:12
Trump-backed election deniers running for state office08:01
Sharpton: "Governor Ron DeSantis seems so determined to be the next "Donald Trump"02:56
Charlie Crist: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you"08:45
'This is about the constitution disqualifying her' Breaking down Rep. Greene's lawsuit04:58
Marc Morial Analyzes the National Urban League Report on the State of Black America11:51
Sharpton: 'Those Who Ignore History Are Doomed to Repeat It'02:25
TX voter suppression comes to fruition06:56
Will Texas Election Laws affect turnout?07:10
Ohio redistricting at a halt06:41
Will AG Garland protect voting rights?10:55
Republicans see early success at damaging elections with new voting restrictions06:07
Early voting begins in Texas08:13
Texans head to the polls amid new maps and restrictive voting laws04:30
Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”06:20
- UP NEXT
Velshi: U.S. political parties are not equal participants in the democratic process03:20
How Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Beatty reacts to Secretary Miguel Cardona’s statements on the Biden administration student loan debt relief plan.04:14
When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?09:25
Mary Trump on her plan to combat the ‘MAGA Party’10:19
GOP voters angry about abortion in jeopardy08:23
'Unequal' looks at moments of injustice in U.S. history04:12
Play All