IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'
March 26, 202407:50
  • Now Playing

    U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 6

    11:20

  • Trump's $454 million problem: Can he post a half-a-billion dollar bond in mere hours?

    08:33

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow venue shooting being investigated as ‘terrorist attack'

    10:45

  • Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student loan debt, bringing total to $143.6 billion

    02:31

  • Stormy Daniels: I thought I’d be murdered for taking on Trump

    05:51

  • Trump's last-ditch plea: Countdown to pay $454 million bond... or else

    11:00

  • 'Crazy': GOPers’ Trump-inspired tactics bomb their chances in Congress, Senate, 2024 election

    07:37

  • Trump's cashless crisis: Could someone 'own the president' by posting his $454 Million bond?

    10:12

  • Bombshell plot exposed: ‘Secret men-only right-wing society’ plots Christian government takeover

    05:35

  • Trump's troubling choice? Manafort allegedly tied to Russian intelligence top Dem warns

    05:26

  • Trump's desperate move? Manafort with his Russian oligarch ties eyed for campaign amid need for cash

    08:51

  • Fake billionaire: Trump can't post $464 million bond for NY civil fraud case, lawyers say

    07:02

  • ‘Betrayal’: Jan. 6 hero cop slams Trump’s promise to pardon Capitol insurrectionists

    10:42

  • Biden outshines Trump on crime, energy, debt and deficit, shattering GOP 'better off' lies

    08:15

  • Outrage as Fani Willis' love life takes center stage over Trump’s coup attempt in Georgia

    10:47

  • Which MAGA billionaires will fight to control TikTok?

    06:39

  • ‘Bogus issues’: Lawyer slams judge in classified docs case for entertaining Trump’s latest plea

    11:47

  • 'Unbelievable narcissism': Trump botched Covid pandemic response for political points

    11:50

  • 'Bloodbath': Trump allies seize RNC as critics slam new co-chair Lara Trump's inexperience

    08:06

The Reidout

U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'

07:50

The United Nations Security Council passed its first resolution calling for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza on Monday. The United States abstained, in an astonishing and rare move. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.March 26, 2024

  • Now Playing

    U.S. abstaining from UN vote passing Gaza ceasefire resolution 'step forward in right direction'

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Joy: Stormy Daniels could take down Trump — not stolen documents or Jan. 6

    11:20

  • Trump's $454 million problem: Can he post a half-a-billion dollar bond in mere hours?

    08:33

  • ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow venue shooting being investigated as ‘terrorist attack'

    10:45

  • Biden cancels nearly $6 billion in student loan debt, bringing total to $143.6 billion

    02:31

  • Stormy Daniels: I thought I’d be murdered for taking on Trump

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All