Rep. Dean ‘was staggered to learn it was Lt. Byrd’ who defended House Chamber in Lester Holt interview

NBC News’ Lester Holt revelation of the identity of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Lt. Michael Byrd as the defender of House Chamber on Jan. 6 moves Rep. Madeleine Dean, who thanks him for his service. Lt. Byrd, who has been under attack from many conservatives, likely saved the lives of many lawmakers when he fatally shot Capitol insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt as she tried to breach the Speaker’s Lobby, yards from where members of Congress were evacuating.Aug. 27, 2021