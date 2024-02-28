IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship
Feb. 28, 202411:25
Joy: They are letting literal Nazis into their den of Trump worship

11:25

Nazis mingled openly at CPAC, a prominent conservative conference where Donald Trump has been the keynote speaker since 2017, this past weekend, according to NBC News. As both President Biden and Trump plan trips to the border, immigration is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.Feb. 28, 2024

