Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States
08:09
The Russian military is preparing for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine that could include a capture of Kyiv, according to a U.S. Official with direct knowledge. Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former double agent Naveed Jamali join Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 8, 2022
