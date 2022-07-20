IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

    07:18

  • ‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says

    09:26

  • Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

    10:21

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54

  • Young Democratic voters ‘demand that the Party be more responsive to their issues’ activist says

    08:26

  • Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

    10:48

  • New footage of Uvalde police shows ‘they weren’t organized’ Sandy Hook first responder says

    09:14

  • ‘The criminal buck has to stop with Donald Trump,’ not Meadows legal expert asserts

    09:45

  • There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says

    10:23

  • 'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

    08:09

  • Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says

    08:25

  • Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06

  • ‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order

    06:59

  • Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54

  • ‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

    08:01

  • Joy Reid: Unlike conservative Tory party in UK and Boris, Trump’s GOP refuses to ditch him

    11:53

  • Joy Reid explains why Lindsey Graham being subpoenaed in criminal investigation is 'very big deal'

    09:21

  • Highland Park mayor on July 4th shooting: We’re sad and we’re furious

    08:18

The Reidout

‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

12:00

The National Archives is investigating if the Secret Service broke the law over the deleted Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 text messages, which were requested as part of the Jan. 6 select committee probe into the Capitol insurrection. Plus, we examine what we know about the 187 minutes that Donald Trump did nothing to stop the violence on January 6th, and what more we might learn during Thursday's prime time hearing.July 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

    12:00
  • UP NEXT

    Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

    07:18

  • ‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says

    09:26

  • Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

    10:21

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All