Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest02:48
Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'10:13
Rep. Joyce Beatty discusses Rep. Hal Rogers apologizing to her for "Kiss my a**" comment after mask request06:27
Nikole Hannah-Jones: These bills say we need to ensure White children are not uncomfortable08:34
Activists on Supreme Court declare open season on voting rights of people of color experts say11:22
Naveed Jamali: Biggest threat to Ukraine is the instability in United States08:09
Donald Trump illegally shredded documents by hand, used burn bags legal expert says10:48
Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth11:14
Creator of ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting depicting whitewashing of Black history shares his inspiration05:43
Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’08:41
Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year11:12
Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust09:10
Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down10:49
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement11:04
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five07:09
Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly09:00
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy10:18
Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?10:18
Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says08:46
New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors06:35
Glenn Kirschner: Between Navarro and draft executive order this is like 'Sedition for Dummies'10:13
The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate Donald Trump for his handling of White House documents. Joy Reid and her panel discuss these allegations.Feb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
