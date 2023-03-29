IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • 'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

  • Biden on Nashville shooting victims: ’They should still be with us’

    02:12

  • Claire McCaskill: Democrats need to run on banning weapons of war

    04:56

  • Nashville school shooter bought seven firearms from five local gun stores

    01:21

  • Kasich: If Americans don’t protest gun violence, politicians will continue to 'look the other way’

    05:08

  • Nicole Hockley: ‘Cowards and profiteers’ are blocking gun reform, putting children’s lives at risk

    05:23

  • 'Congress has to act': Biden calls for reform after Nashville school shooting

    01:08

  • Nashville council member criticizes Tennessee lawmaker's gun-filled Christmas card

    04:57

  • Nashville police release bodycam footage of school shooting

    01:24

  • Politicians need to follow will of the people, says gun safety group president

    06:43

  • Sen. Durbin: Congress has been cowardly on gun reform

    05:39

  • Nashville police release surveillance footage showing shooter entering school

    01:24

  • Nashville mayor: It’s our worst day

    06:03

  • Press Secretary on gun violence: Enough, enough, enough

    08:15

  • 'How is this still happening?': Survivor of another mass shooting asks while in Nashville

    00:58

The Reidout

Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

06:21

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi discusses Kevin McCarthy not commenting on the Nashville, Tennessee school shooting. "He has an ever-shrinking speakership because of how he made these promises,” Rep. Pelosi says of the current Speaker of the House. She also joins Joy Reid to discuss abortion access, empowering people to vote, and more.March 29, 2023

  • Nancy Pelosi on assault weapons ban: We need 60 GOP votes in Senate to save lives

    09:49
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid talks one-on-one with Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi on Kevin McCarthy, more

    06:21
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’

    04:57

  • How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr

    06:07

  • Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize

    03:51

  • 'It's absolutely devastating' Doctor describes what gun violence looks like in real life

    04:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All