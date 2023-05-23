'You need to be careful who you patronize': NAACP official explains its Florida travel advisory

The NAACP has warned Black Americans that Florida is a ‘hostile’ environment citing Ron DeSantis’ policies. It just issued a travel advisory for Florida saying the state has become “openly hostile toward African-Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” Chairman of the NAACP board of directors Leon Russell joins Joy Reid on this development.May 23, 2023