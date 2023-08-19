Morgan Freeman on his new doc honoring heroes of World War II's first Black tank battalion

Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history12:00
- Now Playing
Morgan Freeman on his new doc honoring heroes of World War II's first Black tank battalion07:10
- UP NEXT
Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers07:57
Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest02:51
'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral03:01
Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind03:38
‘He's weaponizing politics': Elected state attorney DeSantis suspended says he threatens democracy07:33
'Can You Dig It?' podcast recounts the true stories behind the birth of hip-hop11:26
Two Alabama dock brawl suspects remain at large, 'have not been cooperative' Montgomery mayor says08:28
Author Tyler Merritt hopes to move beyond fear and into love with new book10:08
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 57 months for George Floyd’s death01:57
Trump's mask slips further with choice of Alabama political event05:10
How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment07:29
Republicans face uphill battle to try to salvage politics of Trump indictments05:43
Sen. Tim Scott criticizes Gov. DeSantis’s new Black history curriculum03:04
‘Incredibly stubborn': Fmr. GOP aide on DeSantis appearing to defend slavery 'benefits' curriculum08:15
Doris Kearns Goodwin: History gave Biden the platform to talk about importance of diversity09:53
Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’01:13
Largest gathering on civil rights and urban advocacy kicks off in Houston06:14
'The League' looks at 'complex, fascinating' history of the Negro leagues09:21
Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history12:00
- Now Playing
Morgan Freeman on his new doc honoring heroes of World War II's first Black tank battalion07:10
- UP NEXT
Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers07:57
Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest02:51
'Lift every chair and swing': Why the Alabama Brawl went viral03:01
Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind03:38
Play All