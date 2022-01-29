IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?

10:18

More than 70 bills in 17 states are seeking to regulate how teachers teach, as the trend of book banning continues across the United States. Joy Reid and her panel discuss, including Florida St. Rep. Ramon Alexander, whose critique of GOP machinations has gone viral.Jan. 29, 2022

