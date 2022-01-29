Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?
10:18
Share this -
copied
More than 70 bills in 17 states are seeking to regulate how teachers teach, as the trend of book banning continues across the United States. Joy Reid and her panel discuss, including Florida St. Rep. Ramon Alexander, whose critique of GOP machinations has gone viral.Jan. 29, 2022
UP NEXT
What we can learn from 'preindustrial sleep'
07:18
'A true hero': Widow of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera speaks at memorial service
06:25
Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden's infrastructure visit
00:52
Dr. Gottlieb: U.S. could experience a longer tail from omicron
07:58
New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors
06:35
Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid