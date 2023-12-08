Judd Legum: Bridget Ziegler hoped for ‘woke audit’ of PA school district by right-wing consultant

Moms for Liberty is reportedly backing a push to adopt a right-wing curriculum in public schools, as suggested in leaked audio of Jordan Adams, president of the Vermillion education consulting company, from his address at a Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia. Adams, an education consultant with no education degrees and a graduate of Hillsdale College, and this apparent agenda, are analyzed by Judd Legum, author of the independent newsletter Popular Information, on The ReidOut with Joy Reid.Dec. 8, 2023