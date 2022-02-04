Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’
08:41
Share this -
copied
A Missouri 'Stand Your Ground' bill that critics call the ‘Make Murder Legal Act' is now being debated. If passed, it would result in murders being considered justified if the perpetrator claims self-defense--and it will prohibit police from detaining those suspected of violence as long as they make that same claim. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 4, 2022
Now Playing
Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’
08:41
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: Biden returns to foreign and domestic policy wheelhouse after tough year
11:12
Yair Rosenberg: Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension cut off ‘better conversation’ on truth about Holocaust
09:10
Claire McCaskill: Trump is clearly ready to burn the whole thing down
10:49
Baltimore City State's Attorney denies charges she calls retaliation for indicting law enforcement
11:04
U.S. Surgeon General explains possible Pfizer vaccine approval for children under five