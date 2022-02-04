IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Missouri ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill critiqued as racist ‘Make Murder Legal Act’

Missouri 'Stand Your Ground' bill critiqued as racist 'Make Murder Legal Act'

A Missouri 'Stand Your Ground' bill that critics call the ‘Make Murder Legal Act' is now being debated. If passed, it would result in murders being considered justified if the perpetrator claims self-defense--and it will prohibit police from detaining those suspected of violence as long as they make that same claim. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 4, 2022

