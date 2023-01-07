Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'

Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley is being challenged by former Marine Lucas Kunce, who announced that he plans to run against Hawley in 2024. Kunce chose Jan. 6, because that day is when the Republican senator fled from the violent mob, towards whom he had originally raised a fist of seeming solidarity. Lucas Kunce joins Joy Reid, telling The ReidOut, "The reason we launched today, on Jan. 6, is because that day he proved what a coward and a fraud he was."Jan. 7, 2023