Joy Reid: Republicans as a party now officially trying to memory-hole the truth
11:14
Joy Reid leads this episode of The ReidOut with Mike Pence doing something entirely uncharacteristic for him and many Republican politicians--he stood up to Donald Trump for the second time including Insurrection Day, and told the truth about the election. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 5, 2022
