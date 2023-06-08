Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump former VP advisor says of his presidential bid

Former vice president Mike Pence entered the race for the Republican nomination for president on Wednesday. Olivia Troye, former homeland security and counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Pence, and Kurt Bardella, Democratic strategist and contributor to the Los Angeles Times, join Joy Reid on Pence's announcement and other contenders.June 8, 2023