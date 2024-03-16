Biden outshines Trump on crime, energy, debt and deficit, shattering GOP 'better off' lies

With the presidential election set as a rematch between President Biden and Donald Trump, the right's messaging on the "Are you better off than you were four years ago" question is increasingly comical. Republican Party mouthpieces overlook the fact that four years ago, Trump was president and COVID-19 had just been declared a national emergency. Plus, under President Biden crime, energy, the debt and the deficit are all seeing better metrics. Mike Pence announcing that he will not endorse Donald Trump is also discussed by Joy Reid and her panel.March 16, 2024