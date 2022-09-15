Ongoing MAGA threat ‘like the crazy uncle you've kept in the basement running the show’ expert says

At a Hardees drive-through in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, the FBI seized the cell phone of pillow-manufacturer-turned-election-conspiracy-theorist Mike Lindell, as the FBI investigates alleged crimes committed in support of Donald Trump and the Big Lie. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the rise of MAGA extremism in the Republican Party.Sept. 15, 2022