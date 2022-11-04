Crist: I'll sign executive order on first day of administration to protect women's right to choose

- Now Playing
Crist: I'll sign executive order on first day of administration to protect women's right to choose09:26
Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy03:17
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies07:05
Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’06:09
Herschel Walker accused by new woman of being urged by him to have an abortion05:46
Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’10:00
New Ted Kennedy book reveals Justice Alito assured he would uphold Roe v. Wade05:18
Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate05:49
Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion04:01
'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'07:17
Crist on DeSantis not committing to full 2nd term: ‘Florida deserves better’07:04
Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”08:58
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.08:33
Voters to decide the future of abortion in Michigan03:46
Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race04:09
'I’ll veto it': President Biden vows to protect women’s right to choose if GOP takes control of Congress05:41
Peril of abortion bans to women's health becomes dreaded reality07:05
Timely documentary recalls celebrated abortion rights filibuster03:01
What abortion ban with exception for ‘life of the mother' really means05:02
Was Biden's Abortion Rights Vow Too Little, Too Late?11:36
