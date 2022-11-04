IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Crist: I'll sign executive order on first day of administration to protect women's right to choose

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy

    03:17

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’

    06:09

  • Herschel Walker accused by new woman of being urged by him to have an abortion

    05:46

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

  • New Ted Kennedy book reveals Justice Alito assured he would uphold Roe v. Wade

    05:18

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

    05:49

  • Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

    04:01

  • 'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

    07:17

  • Crist on DeSantis not committing to full 2nd term: ‘Florida deserves better’

    07:04

  • Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”

    08:58

  • Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.

    08:33

  • Voters to decide the future of abortion in Michigan

    03:46

  • Warnock campaign takes abortion fight to Walker in Georgia Senate race

    04:09

  • 'I’ll veto it': President Biden vows to protect women’s right to choose if GOP takes control of Congress

    05:41

  • Peril of abortion bans to women's health becomes dreaded reality

    07:05

  • Timely documentary recalls celebrated abortion rights filibuster

    03:01

  • What abortion ban with exception for ‘life of the mother' really means

    05:02

  • Was Biden's Abortion Rights Vow Too Little, Too Late?

    11:36

The Reidout

Crist: I'll sign executive order on first day of administration to protect women's right to choose

09:26

Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, pledges that if elected, "I will sign an executive order on the first day of my administration to protect a woman's right to choose." Crist discusses this and the importance of voting in the midterms during Joy Reid’s special, live broadcast from the Hall on the Yard in Orlando, Florida.Nov. 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Crist: I'll sign executive order on first day of administration to protect women's right to choose

    09:26
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy

    03:17

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies 

    07:05

  • Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’

    06:09

  • Herschel Walker accused by new woman of being urged by him to have an abortion

    05:46

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All