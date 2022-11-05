Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

The midterms are really heating up. Joy Reid highlights two candidates who are not getting the attention and support they deserve. First is Chris Jones, who is running for governor of Arkansas against Republican former Trump spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Second is Charles Booker, who has already made history as the first black person to be a major party nominee for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is looking to stop his opponent, Senator Rand Paul, from winning a third term. Both join The ReidOut about how they are generating grassroots support.Nov. 5, 2022