IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

    07:44
  • UP NEXT

    John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

    06:26

  • As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

    06:01

  • Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

    05:20

  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

    04:08

  • 'A moment that was lost': Why GOP leaders should have united against Pelosi attack

    06:06

  • Americans are flocking to vote early

    04:30

  • Republicans hoping to win the Latino vote in South Texas

    03:46

  • Wes Moore: I refuse to be lectured by an extremist election denier on patriotism

    04:57

  • Val Demings: My faith is in the people of Florida; I'm excited about this race

    06:00

  • Ron Johnson hopes he can accept election results, can't predict what Dems have planned

    08:03

  • Tim Ryan: I will accept the results if I lose, but that isn't going to happen

    09:40

  • Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

    04:15

  • Joe: Either side could win big right now, and we don't know who will go out and vote

    05:45

  • Election workers become heroes and villains in midterm spotlight

    04:32

  • Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams 

    03:24

  • Patience and preparedness at the White House ahead of tense election

    05:47

  • Economy driving voters to the polls

    09:27

The Reidout

Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

07:44

The midterms are really heating up. Joy Reid highlights two candidates who are not getting the attention and support they deserve. First is Chris Jones, who is running for governor of Arkansas against Republican former Trump spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Second is Charles Booker, who has already made history as the first black person to be a major party nominee for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is looking to stop his opponent, Senator Rand Paul, from winning a third term. Both join The ReidOut about how they are generating grassroots support.Nov. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

    07:44
  • UP NEXT

    John Legend: DeSantis is a ‘cruel and small individual’

    06:48

  • Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Cyrus Beschloss: Expect 'record-busting' youth vote, but 'too few' to be comfortable as a democracy

    06:26

  • As Obama says democracy on ballot, new calls to “vote with your wallet” | Pharrell-Melber interview

    06:01

  • Go blue? Michael Moore's key to beat MAGA Republicans

    05:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All