IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Former police chief: There are two levels of police service for the affluent vs. the marginalized

    07:55
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’re under a five alarm fire,’ political strategist says of new anti-abortion laws

    11:57

  • Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

    08:23

  • New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

    10:57

  • Video shows Grand Rapids police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

    03:33

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51

  • Judge Jackson blazes important trail in ascent to Supreme Court

    11:10

  • Senator Warnock marks historic day with note to his daughter

    01:16

  • ‘Nobody stole the joy’: Sen. Booker on Judge Jackson's historic confirmation

    07:47

  • Joy Reid: They do not want soon-to-be Justice Jackson on that Court as a Black woman unscathed

    09:11

  • Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58

  • A majority Black TN town may lose its financial independence

    06:25

  • Booker to Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'You are my harbinger of hope'

    11:41

  • Chris Hayes rips ‘facially racist’ GOP questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson

    08:34

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson unperturbed by Republican insinuations at confirmation hearing

    04:13

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes Constance Baker Motley as confirmation hearings open

    04:04

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson pays tribute to first Black female federal judge

    02:58

  • 'Historic': Dems Eye Victory As SCOTUS Hearings Begin for First Black Woman Nominee

    11:15

  • Sole Black MP in Ukrainian parliament: "We don't support racism here"

    09:27

  • African, Asian refugees leaving Ukraine face discrimination at borders

    06:47

The Reidout

Former police chief: There are two levels of police service for the affluent vs. the marginalized

07:55

In the wake of the Brooklyn subway shooter being apprehended after calling the NYPD tip line on himself, we address the unpretty truth that most crimes do not get solved by the police, or even reported to law enforcement. The ones that do, often get solved because the perpetrator makes a mistake, leaves behind evidence, or turns themselves in. Joy Reid and her expert panel discuss this, and the Michigan traffic stop that ended in the deadly police shooting of an unarmed Black man.April 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Former police chief: There are two levels of police service for the affluent vs. the marginalized

    07:55
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’re under a five alarm fire,’ political strategist says of new anti-abortion laws

    11:57

  • Fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya raises questions

    08:23

  • New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

    10:57

  • Video shows Grand Rapids police officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

    03:33

  • Marking the anniversary of Daunte Wright’s shooting

    08:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All