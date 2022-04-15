Former police chief: There are two levels of police service for the affluent vs. the marginalized

In the wake of the Brooklyn subway shooter being apprehended after calling the NYPD tip line on himself, we address the unpretty truth that most crimes do not get solved by the police, or even reported to law enforcement. The ones that do, often get solved because the perpetrator makes a mistake, leaves behind evidence, or turns themselves in. Joy Reid and her expert panel discuss this, and the Michigan traffic stop that ended in the deadly police shooting of an unarmed Black man.April 15, 2022