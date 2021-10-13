Majority Black city in Michigan faces water lead levels higher than Flint’s at height
Last week, the state of Michigan told the residents of Benton Harbor -- a majority black city -- not to drink their tap water -- this was almost three years after lead was detected in the city's pipes, with numbers far higher than the federal action level, and higher than Flint's at the height of its water crisis. NBC's Meagan Fitzgerald brings the latest from Benton Harbor.Oct. 13, 2021