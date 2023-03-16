Michael Cohen after testifying before Trump grand jury: ‘I'm probably the last witness they need’

Michael Cohen wrapped up his testimony on Wednesday in front of the Manhattan grand jury investigating the Stormy Daniels hush money payments he made on behalf of Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen’s testimony is believed to be the last piece of the puzzle before wrapping up the case. Michael Cohen, former Trump personal attorney and host of the "Political Beatdown" and "Mea Culpa" podcasts, and author of "Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the U.S. Department of Justice Against His Critics," joins Joy Reid with more. Plus, legal expert Paul Butler and Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher join The ReidOut with their analyses.March 16, 2023