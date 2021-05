New reporting suggests that Trump fixer Rudy Giuliani may be cash strapped as he faces a criminal investigation and two defamation lawsuits. Michael Cohen says, "Let me be very clear, he's (Rudy Giuliani) going to get stiffed. Donald Trump does not pay legal bills … He thought Donald Trump was going to pay him $140k a day, he has a better chance at sling-shooting himself to the moon. It's impossible."