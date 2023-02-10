‘I’m impressed’: Michael Cohen on Manhattan DA team behind new Stormy Daniels hush money probe

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, went to prison for signing checks to porn star Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet during the 2016 campaign about her alleged affair with Trump. Trump, although directly implicated in Cohen’s sentencing memo, was let off the hook when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg chose not to prosecute. Now, Bragg has convened a new grand jury to investigate those same allegations. Michael Cohen, host of the podcast ‘Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen,’ and New York Times bestselling author of the book 'Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized The US Department Of Justice Against His Critics,' joins Joy to discuss. Elie Honig, former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of the new book, "Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away With It," also joins The ReidOut.Feb. 10, 2023