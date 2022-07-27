Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump

Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice is doing the “most wide-ranging investigation in its history” regarding its Jan. 6 investigation in an exclusive interview with Lester Holt for NBC News. What will become of this investigation as former president Donald Trump considers entering the 2024 presidential race? Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) and MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler join The ReidOut to discuss.July 27, 2022