Legal expert: Mar-a-Lago docs possession is open and shut case that doesn’t need special counsel

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel for the Department of Justice Trump investigations. Whatever a special counsel recommends, it will still be up to the attorney general to make the final decision. Does this move the DOJ closer to an indictment--or is it just window dressing for when they let Trump off the hook as many fear? Jill Wine-Banks and Neal Katyal join Joy Reid with their expert legal analysis.Nov. 19, 2022