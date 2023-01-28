'We're tired of being told to wait': Activist reacts to police training as remedy for brutality

The Memphis Police Department releasing video of the deadly Tyre Nichols officer beating is discussed by law enforcement experts and a community activist on The ReidOut on MSNBC. “We're tired of being told to wait,” activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham tells Joy Reid of the suggestion that better police training is the main antidote for brutality.Jan. 28, 2023