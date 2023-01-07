IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Dean calls out Kevin McCarthy for not joining Jan. 6 commemoration on Capitol steps

    Lucas Kunce challenges Hawley for Senate seat on Jan. 6, day 'he proved what a coward he was'

  • Former GOP Rep. Rooney: I told Nancy Pelosi if we had you we would do a lot better

  • Biden invites GOP to reform immigration, but it's 'all optics, politics' to them Psaki says

  • Fmr. Rep. Riggleman: Many are one scoop short of a sundae making decisions in Congress

  • Tara Setmayer: McCarthy has been desperate for years, is in position of weakness

  • Pressley: Speakership vote shows McCarthy unfit, Republicans ill-prepared to govern

  • New Congress was a picture of unity among Democrats, a revolt against McCarthy by GOP fringe

  • Rep.-elect Frost schools Republicans mocking his DC housing struggle on America's housing crisis

  • House could fail to name Speaker in first vote for first time in 100 years

  • Donald Trump, Jr. and more included in trove of new transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

  • Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

  • Matthew Dowd: McCarthy has no vision, just wants to sit in Speaker’s Office

  • Zimmerman, Democrat who ran against George Santos, calls for more investigations into his finances

  • White House aide testified that Trump wanted blanket pardon for everyone involved in Jan. 6

  • Julián Castro: It says something about Greg Abbott that he’s willing to be this mean

  • Dowd: You're not going to support democracy in one country if you don't support it in your own

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on shocking revelations in Jan. 6 transcripts

  • Will McCarthy address Santos allegations when he can't afford to lose more than four votes?

  • Trump’s tax returns may embarrass former president if lack of wealth is exposed expert says

The Reidout

Rep. Dean calls out Kevin McCarthy for not joining Jan. 6 commemoration on Capitol steps

Members of Congress commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday, on the Capitol steps. All this amid the speakership vote chaos. Rep. Madeleine Dean and Rep. Cori Bush call out Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans for not joining the Jan. 6 commemoration.Jan. 7, 2023

