IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Medgar Evers gave his life for his country’: Joy Reid interviews Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights icon

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says

    07:23

  • ‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

    10:07

  • Shocking Supreme Court ruling in favor of Black Alabama voters and John Roberts' possible role

    09:00

  • Trump indicted in classified documents probe, now first former president to face federal charges

    10:46

  • Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57

  • Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

    08:34

  • AJ Owens’ neighbor on accused shooter: We made numerous police reports on her but nothing was done

    08:54

  • George Conway on Meadows' 'incentive to cooperate' in Trump investigations by reportedly testifying

    10:36

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

  • ‘She simply knocked on the door’: Mother of Florida woman shot, killed after neighbor exchange

    09:08

  • 'There's something to be said for demonstrating what slow, quiet work does': Velshi on Biden speech

    09:29

  • ‘Biden is trying to burnish his resume as protector-in-chief’: Alex Wagner on debt limit address

    09:52

  • Psaki calls 2024 GOP political strategies ‘based on getting likes,’ ‘disconnected from the country’

    11:54

  • Partner of fallen Capitol police officer 'was really shocked' by protest lionizing Jan. 6 rioters

    05:12

  • Just-impeached TX AG Paxton sued Dem stronghold in 2020 to block use of universal mail-in ballots

    08:28

  • 'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal

    11:01

  • ‘This does smell a lot like obstruction’: Expert on new reporting on Trump's classified docs stash

    06:40

  • ‘I think it's stiff, but still too light’: Legal expert on Oath Keepers leader’s 18-year sentence

    05:49

  • ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31

The Reidout

‘Medgar Evers gave his life for his country’: Joy Reid interviews Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights icon

04:55

Medgar Evers' widow Myrlie Evers speaks out 60 years after his death by assassination, commemorating the civil rights leader and icon. “Medgar Evers was a devoted man who worked so hard and gave us [his] life actually, for his people, for his country, and… he did not take ‘no’ for an answer,” Myrlie Evers tells Joy Reid. “Full speed ahead for those things that were truly necessary, not only for himself, his family but all of the families, and most of all his country.”June 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Medgar Evers gave his life for his country’: Joy Reid interviews Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights icon

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says

    07:23

  • ‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs

    10:07

  • Shocking Supreme Court ruling in favor of Black Alabama voters and John Roberts' possible role

    09:00

  • Trump indicted in classified documents probe, now first former president to face federal charges

    10:46

  • Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All