‘Medgar Evers gave his life for his country’: Joy Reid interviews Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights icon

Medgar Evers' widow Myrlie Evers speaks out 60 years after his death by assassination, commemorating the civil rights leader and icon. “Medgar Evers was a devoted man who worked so hard and gave us [his] life actually, for his people, for his country, and… he did not take ‘no’ for an answer,” Myrlie Evers tells Joy Reid. “Full speed ahead for those things that were truly necessary, not only for himself, his family but all of the families, and most of all his country.”June 12, 2023